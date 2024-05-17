Society

Texas leads the resurgence of population in large cities after covid

Eight of the 15 cities that experienced the fastest population growth in 2023 and 7 of the 15 that added the most residents belong to the Lone Star State.

Imagen de archivo de San Antonio.
Imagen de archivo de San Antonio. (Wikimedia Commons/
ISRAEL DURO
May 17, 2024
2 minutes read

Several large cities in Texas led the resurgence of populations of more than 20,000 inhabitants throughout the country during 2023, reversing the decline they experienced since the covid pandemic and that continued in 2022. Eight localities in the Lone Star State are among those that have seen the fastest growth in people living there, and another seven are among those that have seen their numbers grow the most. New York continues to be the most populated city, with 8,258,035 residents.

The South, where the population of large cities grows the most

Although Texas is the state where the most cities occupy the rankings - they occupy more than half in some - it is the south in general where large cities have recovered more inhabitants. As analyzed by Crystal Delbé, a statistician in the Population Division of the Census Bureau: "Population growth in the South in 2023 was driven by significant numerical and percentage increases among its cities. Thirteen of the 15 fastest-growing cities are in the South, eight of them in Texas."

Among the 10 large cities that saw their population grow the fastest between July 1, 2022 and July 1, 2023, the Lone Star State has up to 6 towns, and 8 among the 15. In fact, the top four on the list are in Texas: Celina (+26.6%) , Fulshear (+25.6%), Princeton (+22.3%) and Anna (+16.9%). Fifth place comes from California (Lathrop, +13.6%), followed by Centerton (Arizona 11.2%) and Haines City (Florida, 10.8%). From eighth to twelfth place they once again come from the state governed by Greg Abott: Georgetown (10.6), Prosper (10.5%), Forney (10.4) and Kyle (9%).

Top 15 Fastest-Growing Cities[Source: US Census Bureau]

San Antonio (TX), the one that increased its population the most

In terms of growth in the number of inhabitants, Texas is once again the state with the most presence, with seven cities among the top 15. In fact, the one that added the most is San Antonio, which belongs to the Lone Star State. The 21,970 new residents in the town in 2023 leave it close to a million and a half citizens. Second place also remains in Texas, in Fort Worth, which totaled 21,365. They are followed by Charlotte (North Carolina, 15,607), Jacksonville (Florida, 14,066) and Port St. Lucie, also in the Sunshine State.

Top 15 Largest-Gaining Cities[Source: US Census Bureau]

New York, the most populated city

By total number of inhabitants, New York is once again the most populated city, and by far. The Big Apple has 8,258,0352 inhabitants, almost 4.5 million more than Los Angeles, California, which reached 3,820,9143. Chicago (Illinois 2,664,452) completes the podium. Texas, again the state with the most representation in a ranking, is fourth with the 2,314,157 inhabitants of Houston, followed by Phoenix (Arizona, 1,650,070) and Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, 1,550,542) and San Antonio (Texas, 1,495 .295).

Topics:

Recommendation

El hermano de Joe Biden (Joe Biden's brother) usó su nombre para promocionar una cadena de hospitales señalada por fraude

Biden administration formally moves to reclassify marijuana as a 'low risk' drug

¿Demasiado jóvenes para la cárcel? Los últimos casos que reabren el debate sobre la responsabilidad penal de los menores | Pexels

A member of the Venezuelan mega-gang Tren de Aragua who was wanted in Peru is arrested in New York

Paul Kessler, el hombre judío que murió después de recibir un golpe en la cabeza cerca de una manifestación a favor de Palestina en California.

A California university professor will be tried for involuntary manslaughter against a pro-Israel protester

Dallas Shuler, profesor arrestado por presuntos delitos sexuales contra menores

Police arrest Washington paraeducator who admitted to being "sexually aroused" by 11- to 15-year-olds

Homenaje al policía asesinado en Nueva York Jonathan Diller en un partido de la MLS.

Report: 194 officers murdered between 2021 and 2023, more than in any other three-year period in the last two decades

Captura de pantalla de un vídeo proporcionado por ABC News In-depth en el que cuentan la historia del Dr. Richard Scolyer, el médico australiano que se está tratando para un cáncer cerebral terminal con un tratamiento que diseñó él mismo.

Australian doctor manages to contain a terminal brain tumor after undergoing an experimental treatment he designed himself

Composición de imágenes de Sammy Teusch a partir de capturas de un video de WTHR.

10-year-old Sammy Teusch's family assures that he committed suicide after being bullied

Universidad de California en Irvine

Police clear building that was taken over by pro-Palestinian vandals at UC Irvine

Several immigrants are assisted by members of the Border Patrol to enter the country.

Republican legislators seek to defund NGOs that earned $2 billion by exploiting the border crisis