President Javier Milei plans to meet with Zuckerberg and other tech giant leaders in Silicon Valley at the end of May

The Argentine president wants to invite the director of Meta to invest in artificial intelligence in his country.

Imagen editada (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 18, 2024
Argentine President Javier Milei will meet with Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders of Silicon Valley tech companies in late May, anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

According to the report, Milei, who has already met twice with Tesla owner Elon Musk, also plans to meet with representatives of Apple Inc., OpenAI Inc., and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, among other technology companies, along with the Argentine ambassador to the United States, Gerardo Werthein.

The trip to San Francisco will come just weeks after Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel met with Milei in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires.

Milei and his team want to propose to these companies that they invest in the development of artificial intelligence in their country.

“The council of the president’s economic advisors, led by Demian Reidel, is coordinating the final details to push and define the agenda, which will seek investments to turn Argentina into an artificial intelligence hub,” Bloomberg reported.

Milei wants foreign investment to boost the Argentine economy

Milei's upcoming meetings with these technology leaders come as the Argentine president and his economic team work tirelessly to attract foreign investment to the South American country at a key historical moment for Argentina.

Milei, who inherited an economy on the verge of collapse, is implementing an aggressive austere fiscal plan to balance the state's finances and combat the rampant inflation that has been plaguing the pockets of Argentines for years.

During his campaign, the Argentine president warned that the austerity policy would trigger several complex months for the microeconomy, and he promised that the economic rebound that Argentina would undergo would be historic.

“I want to tell all Argentines that the situation we are experiencing is hard, but also that we have already gone more than halfway,” Milei celebrated in April after Argentina reached a third consecutive monthly economic surplus, a milestone that the country had not seen since 2008.

“This economic miracle responds to what we called a chainsaw during the campaign,” added the president, who has received praise from conservative leaders in the United States and the world.

Milei insisted that his economic plan is working despite “the opposition of a good part of Argentina's political and economic establishment, who systematically question our ideas and trumpet our failure to return to power.”

