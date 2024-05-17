Texas: Strong storms in the Houston area leave four dead and more than a million people without power

City officials confirmed the number of victims so far.

A strong storm hit the Houston area on Thursday night, leaving four dead and more than a million people without power across Texas.

City officials, without detailing how they died, confirmed the number of victims so far.

BREAKING: At least 4 people confirmed dead after storm hits Houston, mayor's office says pic.twitter.com/dpH6EsyE5R — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2024

Throughout the city of Houston, trees and power lines were downed as intense storms moved through the area, prompting a series of severe weather warnings.

As can be seen in the videos and through independent reports on social networks, the heavy rains and storms also flooded streets and broke windows of buildings in downtown Houston.

Video from @lieggiji of glass covering downtown Houston from blown out windows after our powerful storm. #abc13 #Houston pic.twitter.com/hEOauXG1H4 — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 17, 2024

Authorities, including Mayor John Whitmere, asked citizens to shelter in place and avoid the roads during the storm.

"Many roads are impassable due to downed power lines, debris and downed trees," the mayor's statement read.

The National Weather Service's X (Twitter) account in Houston has been very active, reporting severe storms in real-time.

Throughout the day, the agency issued alerts for different areas of the city about storms that reached up to 43 miles per hour and flash floods. The agency also asked Texans not to drive on the roads.

Please do not drive in Downtown Houston tonight, or for that matter, anywhere else in the region that sustained storm damage. Widespread debris, glass and electrical lines are in the streets. Follow local news media and emergency management officials recommendations. — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 17, 2024

Aviso Especial Marítimo incluye Aguas costeras desde High Island hasta Freeport TX hacia afuera 20 MN y Aguas costeras desde Freeport hasta el Canal de Navegación de Matagorda TX hacia afuera 20 MN hasta las 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/uXjWfSe1uO — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 17, 2024

This was the window-busting, tree-toppling storm that blasted Houston.

📍 Mamajuana Cafe, downtown

🎥 Claudia Prats Sanchez pic.twitter.com/d3FytWIewH — Adam Krueger 💯 (@AdamKrueger) May 17, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, flood warnings for some areas of South Texas will remain in effect until Friday morning.

According to NBC News, the alerts cover parts of Harris County, as well as cities such as Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington.

So far, only in Harris County, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were without power around 8:30 p.m. C.T., as reported by poweroutage.us.