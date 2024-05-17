Society Uncategorized

Texas: Strong storms in the Houston area leave four dead and more than a million people without power

City officials confirmed the number of victims so far.

EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 17, 2024
A strong storm hit the Houston area on Thursday night, leaving four dead and more than a million people without power across Texas.

City officials, without detailing how they died, confirmed the number of victims so far.

Throughout the city of Houston, trees and power lines were downed as intense storms moved through the area, prompting a series of severe weather warnings.

As can be seen in the videos and through independent reports on social networks, the heavy rains and storms also flooded streets and broke windows of buildings in downtown Houston.

Authorities, including Mayor John Whitmere, asked citizens to shelter in place and avoid the roads during the storm.

"Many roads are impassable due to downed power lines, debris and downed trees," the mayor's statement read.

The National Weather Service's X (Twitter) account in Houston has been very active, reporting severe storms in real-time.

Throughout the day, the agency issued alerts for different areas of the city about storms that reached up to 43 miles per hour and flash floods. The agency also asked Texans not to drive on the roads.

According to the National Weather Service, flood warnings for some areas of South Texas will remain in effect until Friday morning.

According to NBC News, the alerts cover parts of Harris County, as well as cities such as Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Southern Liberty, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington.

So far, only in Harris County, nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were without power around 8:30 p.m. C.T., as reported by poweroutage.us.

