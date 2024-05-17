Harrison Butker of the Kansas Chiefs criticizes Biden, shows his Catholic ideas and provokes rejection from the NFL: “His views are not those of the organization”

The three-time Super Bowl champion offered a speech in which he shared his opinion on abortion, euthanasia and surrogacy, among other topics.

The NFL issued a statement distancing itself from the recent speech by Harrison Butker, kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, in which he questioned President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion and shared opinions on the LGBTQ community, euthanasia, and other issues he believes are related to “declining morals.”

Speaking to People magazine, the league clarified that Butker spoke “in his personal capacity” during his speech at the graduation ceremony at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Jonathan Beane, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer for the NFL, said: “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Butker’s speech

The three-time Super Bowl champion denounced during his speech that “bad policies and poor leadership have had a negative impact on major vital issues,” such as abortion, euthanasia and surrogacy.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice. He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic. This is an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it,” he said.

Listen to this amazing commencement speech by Harrison Butker 🔥 Our Catholic faith has always been counter-cultural... The world around us says we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equality and inclusion - pic.twitter.com/5azbgPrhUN — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) May 13, 2024

He also encouraged men to defend their masculinity and women to embrace their role as mothers or wives.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. (...) I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker,” commented.

The famous kicker also criticized Pride Month and said its celebration is a “deadly sin.”

Butker’s comments generated mixed reactions on social media. While religious and conservative groups supported him, others started a petition for the Chiefs to fire Butker. However, the Kansas City Chiefs have not commented on the speech so far.