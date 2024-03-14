Sports

Inter Miami advances to Concacaf Cup quarterfinals with goals from Messi and Suarez

They defeated Nashville 3-1 (5-3 on aggregate).

El delantero del Inter Miami CF Luis Suárez en el partido frente al Nashville SC en el Chase Stadium el 13 de marzo de 2024.
Luis Suárez (Cordon Press)
AFP
March 14, 2024
(AFP) Inter Miami qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after defeating Nashville 3-1 (5-3 on aggregate), with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on the scoreboard.

The Argentine star led his team in the 50 minutes he was on the field, before being substituted due to an strain in his right leg.

He is likely to miss Saturday's MLS game against DC United, coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino told his post-match press conference.

A goal by Suárez in the eighth minute and another by 'Pulga' in the 23rd minute put an early end to the visiting team's hopes. And winger Robert Taylor sealed the win in the 63rd minute, before Nashville made up the score with a Sam Surridge goal in the second-half stoppage time.

"I think we did pretty well," Martino said after the match. "We scored an early goal and that gave us a lot of peace of mind."

Inter Miami will face either Monterrey or Cincinnati in the quarterfinals. The Mexican team won 1-0 in the first leg against the U.S. team.

