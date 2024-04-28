Society

Former Arizona Democratic lawmaker Tony Navarrete sentenced to one year in prison for molesting a child

The former state senator was facing a 49-year prison sentence for six felonies involving abuse of two children, but at a November 2023 trial he was acquitted of most of the charges.

demócrata de Arizona Tony Navarrete es sentenciado a un año de prisión por abusar de un menor
Exlegislador Gage Skidmore (Wikimedia Commons)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 28, 2024
1 minute read

Democrat Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete will spend a maximum of a year in prison for sexually abusing a minor who he was caring for in his home.

The former Arizona state senator was facing a 49-year prison sentence for six felonies involving abuse of two minors, but in a trial in November 2023, he was acquitted of most of the charges, according to The Arizona Republic.

Navarrete was arrested in February 2021 during his third term as a state senator. He was initially accused of class 2 felony for sexual abuse of a child, three class 2 felonies for sexual conduct with a minor, one class 3 felony for attempted sexual conduct with a minor and two class 6 felonies for sexual conduct with a minor.

Among these charges, it was alleged that between July 2017 and June 2020, Navarrete sexually abused a child who was between the ages of 13 and 15 years old. Another charge alleged that he attempted to engage in similar behavior with another victim under the age of 15 between May and August 2019.

Sentence

Navarrete pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He rejected a plea deal of 60 days in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised probation, which involved admitting his guilt.

The victim was a child who lived in his house. The now teenager assured during the trial that despite the sexual abuse he was suffering, he stayed with the former legislator because he previously lived in a "dysfunctional" home.

At the trial, prosecutor Michael Minicozzi stated that Navarrete deserved a "life sentence." However, due to Arizona's early release programs, Navarrete could even be released from prison early, in about seven months.

According to the prosecutor, Navarrete was "literally going to work to do the people's business," and returned home to abuse a child. "There can't actually be justice in this case today in here, and for that I am truly sorry," he concluded.

Topics:

Recommendation

Los daños materiales que ha dejado el mal tiempo

Video: Strong tornadoes leave destruction and millions of people on alert

Tiroteo en Filadelfia

Philadelphia: Four minors will be charged as adults for Ramadan celebration shooting

El Senado de Columbia se pone del lado de los manifestantes pro-Hamás: pide que se investigue a la dirección de la universidad por su reacción contra las protestas antisemitas

Columbia University's senate sides with pro-Hamas protesters, calls for investigation of university leadership over reaction to antisemitic protests

El Senado da marcha atrás a la regla de Biden que busca regular en los estados las emisiones de los automóviles

Poor electoral performance in Black and Hispanic communities forces Biden to postpone proposed ban on menthol cigarettes

Republic Bank

Philadelphia's Republic First Bancorp becomes fourth regional bank to go bankrupt

Universidad de Austin

Iran and Hamas praise antisemitic marches at US universities from afar: "It was only a matter of time"

Facultad de Medicina de la UCLA

Director of UCLA DEI program plagiarized much of her dissertation

Embarazo.

Birth rate plummets to lowest level in 21st century

Un incendio arde en el extremo oeste del muelle de Oceanside, en Oceanside, California, el 25 de abril de 2024.

San Diego: Fire forces evacuation of historic Oceanside Pier