ICE arrests illegal immigrant on five felony charges of child sex crimes after he had been released from jail twice

However, despite the order, "The Fairfax County Adult Detention Center did not honor ERO Washington, D.C.’s immigration detainer and released the noncitizen from custody on a $10,000 bond on July 10, 2023."

Police subsequently "arrested the Honduran national again on Feb. 22, 2024, and charged him with two additional counts of felony carnal knowledge of child 13-14years of age: without force and two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age."

That same day he was released "before ERO Washington could file an immigration detainer against him."

Man remains in ICE custody

After being detained by ICE agents, the man will remain in custody until his deportation process is completed. ERO Washington, D.C., Official Field Director Liana Castaño stated:

This Honduran noncitizen stands accused of some very serious crimes and represented a threat to the children of the Washington, D.C. area...When local jurisdictions have policies in place which prohibit them from cooperating with ICE ERO and from honoring our lawfully issued detainers and administrative warrants, they put the suspects, law enforcement officers, and most importantly, the members of our local communities at risk. ERO Washington, D.C. will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing the most egregious noncitizen threats from our neighborhoods.

According to the ICE website, “In fiscal year 2023, ERO arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories; this group had 290,178 associated charges and convictions with an average of four per individual. These included 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.”