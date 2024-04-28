Society

ICE arrests illegal immigrant on five felony charges of child sex crimes after he had been released from jail twice

According to a statement, Fairfax County authorities did not comply with the agency's arrest and released him from jail on two occasions despite the charges.

ICE arresta a un inmigrante ilegal con cinco cargos graves por delitos sexuales contra menores que había sido liberado dos veces de la cárcel
Captura de pantalla
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 28, 2024
2 minutes read

An illegal immigrant from Honduras, who had been released from jail twice despite being charged with child sex crimes, was detained by ICE at his residence in Bladensburg, Md.

The 30-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was facing five felony charges of sexual crimes against minors. According to an ICE statement, Fairfax County, Va., authorities did not comply with the agency's arrest warrant and released him from jail on two occasions despite the charges:

Topics:

Recommendation

Islamism and progressivism fuel antisemitism (Voz Media)

Islamism and progressivism are driving antisemitism in the US

Manifestantes pro palestinos protestan frente a la cena de corresponsales de la Casa Blanca

Anti-Israeli demonstrators protest in the streets of D.C. outside of the White House Correspondents' dinner

Al menos 100 arrestados en

Boston: Police detain at least 100 pro-Palestinian protesters at Northeastern University

Los daños materiales que ha dejado el mal tiempo

Video: Strong tornadoes leave destruction and millions of people on alert

Tiroteo en Filadelfia

Philadelphia: Four minors will be charged as adults for Ramadan celebration shooting

El Senado de Columbia se pone del lado de los manifestantes pro-Hamás: pide que se investigue a la dirección de la universidad por su reacción contra las protestas antisemitas

Columbia University's senate sides with pro-Hamas protesters, calls for investigation of university leadership over reaction to antisemitic protests

El Senado da marcha atrás a la regla de Biden que busca regular en los estados las emisiones de los automóviles

Poor electoral performance in Black and Hispanic communities forces Biden to postpone proposed ban on menthol cigarettes

Republic Bank

Philadelphia's Republic First Bancorp becomes fourth regional bank to go bankrupt

Universidad de Austin

Iran and Hamas praise antisemitic marches at US universities from afar: "It was only a matter of time"