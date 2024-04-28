Politics World

Antony Blinken says there is ‘evidence’ that China is trying to ‘influence and arguably interfere’ in November election

Despite President Joe Biden's warnings to Beijing, the secretary of state declared in an interview on CNN that they have seen attempts and that they want to make sure "that’s cut off as quickly as possible."

El secretario de Estado de EEUU, Antony Blinken (izq.), gesticula mientras mantiene conversaciones con el ministro de Seguridad Pública de China, Wang Xiaohong (no en la foto), en la Casa de Huéspedes del Estado Diaoyutai, en Pekín, el 26 de abril de 2024.
(AFP)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 28, 2024
1 minute read

Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured during an interview on CNN that there is "evidence" that China is trying to influence and interfere in the 2024 presidential elections, despite President Joe Biden's warnings not to do so:

We have seen, generally speaking, evidence of attempts to influence and arguably interfere, and we want to make sure that that’s cut off as quickly as possible.

Journalist Kylie Atwood asked Blinken about the "commitment" President Xi Jinping made to Biden in their November meeting. At that time, the Chinese leader was reported to have told President Biden that he would not interfere in the upcoming U.S. presidential election:

I want to ask you about a commitment that CNN reported President Xi made to President Biden when they met in November. We’ve reported that he told President Biden that China would not interfere in the upcoming presidential elections in the United States. But since then, there have been reports of online Chinese accounts that have falsely mimicked Trump supporters. Do you believe that these accounts violate President Xi's commitment?

The Secretary of State responded: "What I can tell you is this: President Biden was very clear about that with President Xi, and I repeated that today in my meetings … that any interference by China in our election is something we’re looking very carefully at and is totally unacceptable to us."

He also stated: "It’s something we’re tracking very carefully. I can't speak to these specific reports. I can say that, as a general matter, we have been very clear with China: don't do it."

Topics:

Recommendation

El programa televisivo Hacemos Cuba, transmitido por el Canal Caribe (del sistema estatal)

Cuban regime threatens protesters with the death penalty

Miguel Díaz-Canel y Vladimir Putin

Cuba and Russia, "A love relationship"

Sin muchos recursos, pero con misiles hipersónicos: los hutíes tendrían en su arsenal el poderoso proyectil que subiría las tensiones en el mar Rojo

Houthis claim responsibility for attack on British ship in Red Sea

Colombia: el hermano de la fallecida líder socialista Piedad Córdoba fue condenado a 14 años de cárcel por narcotráfico en Estados Unidos

Colombia: Brother of deceased socialist leader Piedad Córdoba sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking in the United States

Donald Trump

Day 8 of the trial: Trump challenges Biden to visit him in court and have a debate

El Senado da marcha atrás a la regla de Biden que busca regular en los estados las emisiones de los automóviles

Poor electoral performance in Black and Hispanic communities forces Biden to postpone proposed ban on menthol cigarettes

Universidad de Austin

Iran and Hamas praise antisemitic marches at US universities from afar: "It was only a matter of time"

Joe Biden en una foto de archivo

Biden has the worst approval rating in history for a first term president

"Si vas a decir su nombre, hazlo bien": la madre de Laken Riley llama "patético" a Biden por confundir el nombre de su hija

Biden finally agrees to debate Donald Trump