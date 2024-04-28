Society

Police arrest a teenager as the main suspect in a shooting in Sanford, Florida

A 16-year-old was arrested after wounding 10 people in a shooting at a local restaurant. He is currently being held in a juvenile detention center.

Florida: la Policía detiene a un adolescente como principal sospechoso de un tiroteo en la ciudad de Sanford
April 28, 2024
A 16-year-old teenager was arrested for being the main suspect in a mass shooting, injuring 10 people in the city of Sanford (Florida), according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

According to officers patrolling the area, they heard multiple gunshots just after midnight coming from the back of the Cabana Live restaurant. Upon arriving at the scene, the crowd had dispersed due to the shooting.

The 10 injured people are in stable condition. According to the preliminary investigation, the incident began with a verbal altercation between the shooter and another person involved.

The shooter was detained by a local security guard and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

*This is a developing news story*

