Viral video shows preacher wearing LGBT-themed stoles and claiming that ‘humanity is God in drag’

"Drag is holy. There has been an assault on the rights of drag performers in this country, and we must call out the hypocrisy and the injustice," stated Rev. Dr. Caleb J. Lines.

Un predicador usando estolas con temática LGBT y afirmando que "la humanidad es Dios en drag"
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 28, 2024
A viral TikTok video, which dates back to 2023, shows a preacher wearing LGBT-themed stoles and stating “drag is holy” and “Jesus was and humanity is God in drag.” In the footage, Reverend Dr. Caleb J. Lines is seen declaring that “there has been an assault on the rights of drag performers in this country.”

Drag is holy. There has been an assault on the rights of drag performers in this country, and we must call out the hypocrisy and the injustice. Jesus called himself a mother hen, longing to gather up her chicks. Gender is a construct, you see. If Jesus can be a mother hen, then you can dress in drag. I’ve even heard it said that Jesus was and humanity is God in drag. So let me say this again for those of you in the back: drag is holy.

The video was posted with hashtags such as "progressive Christian" and "liberal Christians."

Lines currently serves as senior minister of University Christian Church in San Diego, California. The preacher is also co-executive director of ProgressiveChristianity.org., a group described as having an "open, intelligent and collaborative approach to the Christian tradition and the life and teachings of Jesus that create pathways into an authentic and relevant religious experience."

According to his personal website, his work is focused on "pursuing social justice for the marginalized, demonstrating the Good News of God’s radically inclusive love, and proclaiming a relevant message for today’s ever-changing world."

