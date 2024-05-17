In the midst of the border crisis, 148 Democrats oppose a law to deport illegal immigrants who attack police officers

The House of Representatives approved a bill that would support the deportation of illegal immigrants who attack police officers. The text was promoted by Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), who lamented the need to approve this law, referring to the border crisis unleashed by the Biden administration. “These types of laws are necessary to protect our nation and its citizens,” he said.
The legislation, baptized as the Detention and Removal of Illegal Aliens who Attack Police Officers Act, received 265 votes in favor and 148 against, the latter group made up exclusively of Democratic legislators.
Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, illegal border crossings have reached record numbers. Indeed, more than 7 million illegal crossings have been recorded since then, a number greater than the population of 36 states. Even a Border Patrol agent recently said that it is “the cartels” who control the southern border.
If you assault the Americans who keep us safe, you will be detained and you will be deported.
If President Biden would properly secure our border, this common sense bill would not even be necessary.
Until then, we must demand that actions have consequences. pic.twitter.com/5OHavQKVhk
— Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) May 15, 2024
“There is no reason that an illegal alien who attacks our law enforcement should remain in our country; that shows zero respect for our rule of law or our institutions, and they will not be positive contributors to society. My bill would require federal authorities to detain these individuals until they are deported from the country. In addition, it will create a new category for migrant inadmissibility, which specifically bars illegal aliens from remaining in our country who have been charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admitted to committing assault against law enforcement officers,” the Republican from New Jersey wrote in a statement.
Van Drew, who left the Democratic Party in early 2020 to endorse Trump, recently participated in the former president’s massive rally in the Garden State.
“Our police put their lives on the line every day to keep our citizens safe – you do not get to break our law by crossing the border illegally, attack those whose job is to protect and defend the public, and then expect to stay in the United States. Unfortunately, until our borders are closed and secured, these types of laws are necessary to protect our nation and its citizens,” he added.
Today, Democrats had a choice between standing up for our law enforcement or standing with illegal immigrants.
Unsurprisingly, they chose illegal immigrants. https://t.co/lnko2eblAH
— Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) May 16, 2024
