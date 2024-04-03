Society

In a viral video, Denver official pleads with migrant group to leave the city: "We're out of resources"

Andres Carrera, the protagonist of this story, told those present that they would be better off in New York or New Jersey.

Denver
The border crisis continues to wreak havoc in cities across the country. While New York City was the most publicized case due to the back and forth between President Joe Biden and Mayor Eric Adams, Denver recently drew national attention. It turns out that a city official was recently filmed asking a group of migrants to leave the city.

The incident occurred at a migrant shelter, and the protagonist was Andres Carrera, Denver's newcomer communications liaison and political director for Mayor Mike Johnston (D).

According to the video obtained by 9NEWS, Carrera tells the newly arrived migrants that they simply have no place in the Mile High City.

"You run out of opportunities. New York gives you more. Chicago gives you more. So I suggest you go there where there is longer-term shelter. There are more job opportunities there, too," he says.

At the same time, Carrera confesses that the city received too many applications and can no longer cope with the migratory influx.

"We have received too many immigrants, and that is why we are running out of resources. We are not going to block you if you want to stay here. If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more, and I don't want to see that," added the official.

To address this situation, the city is offering to pay for bus tickets for new arrivals to be transported to destinations of their choice. At the same time, they are imposing strict limits on the time migrants can spend in such shelters: two weeks for individuals and six weeks for families with children.

According to a city spokesperson, Governor Greg Abbott sent the group to Denver from Texas.

Despite Carrera's recommendations, his speech seemed to have had little influence on the migrants' decision. At the end of the video, the official asked how many would want to stay in Denver. "All of them," one replied.

