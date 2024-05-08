Fundación Tzedaká celebrates its annual fundraising event in New York to support the Argentine community

The organization seeks to help Argentines who are going through "one of the worst crises in history" in their country. The gala was attended by more than 200 prominent businessmen, including Voz Media's COO and co-founder, Pablo Kleinman.

The Moise Safra Center in New York hosted the annual event organized by the Fundación Tzedaká (Tzedaká Foundation), whose main purpose is to raise funds to support the argentine community "which is going through one of the worst crises in history":

We return to New York to meet once again with the friends and supporters of the Tzedaká Foundation. Argentina is going through one of the worst crises in history: with annual inflation rates exceeding 200%, every day more families need assistance. Even in the midst of the pain caused by the situation in Israel, we must continue to fulfill our mission of helping members of our community who desperately need our support in Argentina.

The gala was presented by its president, the Argentine media entrepreneur, Javier Suez, and was attended by more than 200 prominent businessmen and professionals, including our own director of operations (COO) and co-founder of Voz Media, Pablo Kleinman.

The Foundation, which describes itself as "an Argentine NGO that helps, through its programs, families and vulnerable people," echoed across social networks the importance of the event that, for the second consecutive year, appeared on the screens in Times Square.