Society

Fugitive immigrants enter the country illegally without getting caught by authorities thanks to the help of human traffickers

Reporter Auden Cabello told Voz Media that smugglers bring these people across the border without getting caught by Border Patrol. Many of them bring drugs such as "marijuana or cocaine."

La Administración Biden enfrenta críticas por vender partes del muro fronterizo
(Cordon Press)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
April 18, 2024
1 minute read

More and more “gotaways,” or illegal fugitive immigrants are managing to enter the country without being detected by the authorities. It is estimated that almost 1.8 million people have managed to enter the U.S. in this way.

Independent reporter Auden Cabello (who covers current events on the border crisis) explained to Voz Media that human smuggling gangs are responsible for bringing these immigrants into the country. Many bring drugs with them, "specifically marijuana or cocaine."

Cabello reported that the situation has become common due to the collapse of the border. Border Patrol agents receive a large influx of immigrants daily, which leaves many nearby areas without officers.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

A post shared by Auden Cabello (@audencabello)

They promote human smuggling on TikTok

Cabello posted a video on social media showing how a human smuggler operates in the deserts of Mexico. The video shows how he carries out his entire operation successfully. He claims there are many others who use social media (such as TikTok and Facebook) to promote human smuggling.

Most of the people who enter the U.S. in this way come from countries like Mexico. Others come from Central America. According to Cabello, "Typically these people who do not meet the requirements for humanitarian parole or asylum and their origin and economic situation determine how and where they enter the United States.”

Watch the full interview here:

Topics:

Recommendation

Idaho murders: Lead defendant Bryan Kohberger presents alibi to court

“Su comportamiento fue inaceptable”: Google despide a 28 empleados pro-Palestina involucrados en una protesta contra un contrato millonario con Israel

'Their behavior was unacceptable': Google fires 28 pro-Palestine employees involved in a protest against a million-dollar contract with Israel

Un gran número de inmigrantes esperan para cruzar la frontera el día antes del fin del Título 42.

A Haitian immigrant took advantage of a Biden measure to enter the U.S. legally and is now a suspect in two homicides

Un individuo que dice ser "vampiro" es condenado por violar a una menor de edad con discapacidad mental

An individual who claims to be a "vampire" has been convicted of raping a mentally disabled minor

Imagen de una abeja polinizando una flor.

Hibernating female bumblebees can survive a week underwater, study reveals

Planned Parenthood y sus afiliados recibieron casi $2.000 millones de los contribuyentes para financiar abortos

Planned Parenthood hits record number of abortions in 2023, was involved in more than 40% of these procedures nationwide

El ex senador por Florida Bob Graham habla sobre los vínculos saudíes con los atentados del 11 de septiembre durante una rueda de prensa el 31 de agosto de 2016 en el National Press Club de Washington, DC.

Former Florida Governor Bob Graham dies at age 87

El jurado para el juicio de Trump en Nueva York ya va tomando forma con siete candidatos seleccionados

The jury for Trump's New York trial is taking shape with seven candidates selected

Tienda de armas de fuego.

Colorado House passes ban on assault rifles and threaded barrels