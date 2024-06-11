France: Fire at Palace of Versailles forces tourists to evacuate the iconic building

Authorities managed to extinguish the flames and "quickly control" the fire. The palace is back open to the public again.

A fire at the Palace of Versailles in France forced tourists to evacuate the iconic building. The flames started at 3:30 p.m. local time while several workers were renovating the roof of the palace. The fire was quickly captured by several internet users who did not hesitate to share images of the incident:

#ULTIMAHORA | El Palacio de Versalles sufre un incendio que obliga al público a ser desalojado temporalmente.

El incidente ha sido controlado, y la exposición ha vuelto vuelve a abrir sus puertas. pic.twitter.com/DYWCpgr0gU — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) June 11, 2024

As reported by Le Figaro, the fire started above the marble patio in the royal residence. This was reported by the Palace of Versailles Communications Department, which assured that the fire had been "quickly controlled" and that the building was reopening its doors and allowing visits by the hundreds for tourists:

Today there was smoke in the palace. The incident was quickly brought under control and the public was evacuated for safety reasons. The palace and gardens are open.