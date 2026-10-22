Bukele launches military operation in Haiti to rescue 4 Salvadorans kidnapped by gangs: ‘Today’s attack is nothing compared to what is coming’

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced on Wednesday a military operation in Haiti to rescue four aviation technicians from the Salvadoran Armed Forces who have been held by gangs since the weekend. The president warned that the offensive will be more extensive if they are not released alive.

The announcement came via a post on X, accompanied by a video, addressed directly to the leaders of Haitian gangs.

"To the gang leaders and gang members holding four of our compatriots hostage in Haiti: Gentlemen, the hostages are not combatants. They are aviation technicians who are part of our mission in Haiti, as part of an international mission. Our mission consists solely of pilots and technical staff, whose primary job is to carry out medical evacuations and save lives, not to wage war," Bukele wrote.

"However, they were cowardly kidnapped while returning from buying food at a local market. That is why we have launched a military operation today to rescue them. We have a single objective: to bring our four compatriots home alive, unharmed. But I want you, gang leaders, to understand one thing very clearly: today's attack is nothing compared to what is yet to come if you do not release the four hostages alive."

He concluded: "And do not take our words as empty threats. We've already put an end to the gangs in El Salvador, and we can put an end to yours as well. We still have time to prevent this. Return our four compatriots to us alive and unharmed, and everything will go back to the way it was before the kidnapping. The decision is in your hands."

The kidnapping occurred on Sunday in Croix-des-Bouquets, in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince. According to the Salvadoran Armed Forces, the four men were returning to camp when the armored vehicle in which they were traveling was attacked with explosives and set on fire. They managed to escape the burning vehicle alive, but their whereabouts have been unknown ever since. The helicopters dispatched to the area were also fired upon.

According to the AP, this is the first major attack against the international force since it began operating against gangs in Haiti. That mission, backed by the U.N, brings together more than 2,000 troops from countries such as El Salvador, Chad, Jamaica and Guatemala. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, and it is also unclear whether authorities have confirmed that the four are still alive.

The area is controlled by groups such as Chèn Méchan, Kraze Barye and 400 Mawozo, whose leaders, Vitelhomme Innocent and Lanmo Sanjou, are subject to sanctions by the U.N. and the United States. The gangs control nearly 70% of the Haitian capital.

The Haitian government described the release of the Salvadorans as an "absolute priority" and assured that it is mobilizing all necessary resources. The United States, for its part, promised to support the return of the four soldiers.