Trump must sit for deposition in BBC lawsuit by Dec. 11, judge rules

President Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in his lawsuit against the BBC by Dec. 11, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Trump is suing the BBC for $10 billion in connection with its documentary of him.

US Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett issued the order after Trump previously canceled a planned deposition for Oct. 16, the Associated Press reported.

Trump campaigned in Georgia that day, but cited a "matter of national importance" when explaining the canceled deposition.

The BBC accused Trump of prioritizing political concerns and highlighted that only two months remained in discovery period.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News. Follow him on X.





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