Ramaswamy defends the legitimacy of his ad about Acton: 'Voters deserve the truth'

The campaign of Vivek Ramaswamy has decided not to back down in the face of the controversy sparked by an ad in which the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Amy Acton, questions her personal narrative. For the Republican, this is not an unwarranted attack, but rather relevant information that the residents of Ohio should know before voting.

A strategic decision

The one-minute video features Donna Arthur, Acton's biological mother, claiming that her daughter "lies about her past" and that "she’s lied her entire life". Arthur also casts doubt on Acton's account of her childhood, including the financial hardships the candidate has publicly described.

Ramaswamy's campaign confirmed that it produced the ad and announced an investment of $4 million to air it across Ohio. The decision comes, according to sources cited by Axios, to the video's strong performance in tests with "persuadable" voters.

Acton's response

Acton has claimed that she was sexually abused by her stepfather between the ages of 10 and 12 and that her mother failed to protect her. She explained that she and her brother were removed from their mother's custody and that she has not seen her mother since childhood.

In a message posted on Facebook, the Democrat wrote: "Those experiences shaped my values, my compassion, and my belief that every person deserves to be safe, to be heard, and to have a fair chance at a better life," and she accused Ramaswamy of exploiting her mother "for his own political gain".

Her brother, Philip Stearns, called the ad "despicable."

Ramaswamy defends the ad as "legitimate"

For Ramaswamy's team, that reaction confirms that the ad has struck a nerve. Campaign manager Jonathan Ewing told Axios that "this is a campaign-ending moment for Amy Acton" because "the people who know her best keep warning Ohioans about her."

Ramaswamy's spokesperson, Connie Luck, acknowledged in a statement that they do not know "what happened between Amy and her mother," but maintained that Acton is a "serial fabulist" with "serious problems with the truth" that the public should be aware of before deciding whom to entrust with the governorship.

Ramaswamy said the ad came from his campaign and that he considered it "legitimate." He also stated that Arthur was not paid to participate and that he does not know her personally.

"If she believes that those attacks are unfair and inaccurate, as her attacks on me definitely have been, she’d want to do the same thing as me, which is to defend it and set the record straight on a debate stage," Ramaswamy said. "And I think that that is fair and voters deserve the truth."

Risk that the ad could generate sympathy for Acton

Several Republicans fear that the ad could generate sympathy for Acton and backfire on Ramaswamy. Strategist David Urban and conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham warned precisely of that risk.

"It’s seems crazy to me one would assume this would work and not backfire," Ham posted on X.

But Ramaswamy's strategy is based on a different interpretation: that Ohio voters, especially undecided ones, will reward whoever raises uncomfortable questions about their opponent's credibility rather than avoiding them.