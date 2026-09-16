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ANALYSIS

Retail sales rebound more than expected despite rising energy prices

Sales at gas stations rose 3.1% month-over-month and were 21% higher than in August 2025. The figure is seasonally adjusted but not adjusted for price changes.

Supermarket worker—File photo

Supermarket worker—File photoXinhua via AFP.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

Retail sales rose 1.2% in August compared to the previous month, reaching $773.9 billion, according to the preliminary estimate from the Census Bureau. The result exceeded the 0.8% increase forecast by analysts and reversed the revised 0.5% decline recorded in July.

Consumer spending remains strong

Excluding gas stations, retail sales rose 1.1%. Sales at restaurants and bars also increased, as did purchases of vehicles and other goods.

The core group, which excludes automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, rose 1.4% in August, after falling 0.4% in July.

The data show that consumers maintain their spending power, although part of the growth reflects rising prices and not necessarily a higher volume of goods sold.

Gas drives up the average, but does not account for the entire rebound

Sales at gas stations rose 3.1% month-over-month and were 21% higher than in August 2025. The figure is seasonally adjusted but not adjusted for price changes.

The national average price of gasoline in August was above the $4 per gallon threshold (about $4.06 according to the BTS). The price did not remain above that level every day: in the middle of the month, it dropped below $4 and then rose above it again. In addition, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in August, and gas prices increased by 3.9%.

The rise in energy costs comes amid the conflict with the Iranian regime and the turmoil surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil transport.

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