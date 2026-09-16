Hermann Tertsch receives 2026 Emilia Bernal Award for his career in journalism and public service

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de septiembre, 2026

Spanish journalist, writer and Member of European Parliament Hermann Tertsch received the 2026 Emilia Bernal Literary-Cultural Award, as reported by Diario Las Américas.

The award, named after Cuban poet and writer Emilia Bernal, honors the careers of figures in the Hispanic community involved in literature and culture.

According to the Miami-based newspaper, the award was given to Tertsch for his professional career and for his defense of freedom, democracy and Western values through journalism and politics.

The news was initially reported by Cuban writer Zoé Valdés, who shared a message from Emilio Bernal Labrada, a full member and honorary academician of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language.

"Dear Mr. Hermann: The 2026 Emilia Bernal Literary-Cultural Award is merely a recognition that you fully deserve for your prestige, courage and love for fundamental human and democratic principles," wrote Bernal Labrada.

Tertsch expresses gratitude for the recognition

The European Parliament member publicly thanked the Emilia Bernal Foundation and noted that the award has previously been received by Cuban figures such as Carlos Alberto Montaner and Zoé Valdés.

"Many thanks to the Emilia Bernal Foundation for this Literary-Cultural Award named after the Cuban poet and writer," Tertsch said in a message posted on social media.

The Spanish politician added that he was moved to receive an award previously given to Cuban figures whom he said he admires and expressed his hope that, in the future, the foundation's activities could be held in Cuba.