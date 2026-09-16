Hermann Tertsch receives 2026 Emilia Bernal Award for his career in journalism and public service
The Spanish journalist and member of the European Parliament was honored by the Emilia Bernal Foundation with an award that recognizes achievements in the fields of literature, culture and the defense of democratic values.
Spanish journalist, writer and Member of European Parliament Hermann Tertsch received the 2026 Emilia Bernal Literary-Cultural Award, as reported by Diario Las Américas.
The award, named after Cuban poet and writer Emilia Bernal, honors the careers of figures in the Hispanic community involved in literature and culture.
According to the Miami-based newspaper, the award was given to Tertsch for his professional career and for his defense of freedom, democracy and Western values through journalism and politics.
The news was initially reported by Cuban writer Zoé Valdés, who shared a message from Emilio Bernal Labrada, a full member and honorary academician of the North American Academy of the Spanish Language.
"Dear Mr. Hermann: The 2026 Emilia Bernal Literary-Cultural Award is merely a recognition that you fully deserve for your prestige, courage and love for fundamental human and democratic principles," wrote Bernal Labrada.
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Muchas gracias a la Fundación Emilia Bernal por este Premio Literario Cultural que lleva el nombre de la poetisa y escritora cubana. Me emociona mucho recibir un galardón que antes se otorgó a cubanos tan admirados por mí como Carlos Alberto Montaner y Zoé Valdés.— Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) June 19, 2026
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Tertsch expresses gratitude for the recognition
The European Parliament member publicly thanked the Emilia Bernal Foundation and noted that the award has previously been received by Cuban figures such as Carlos Alberto Montaner and Zoé Valdés.
"Many thanks to the Emilia Bernal Foundation for this Literary-Cultural Award named after the Cuban poet and writer," Tertsch said in a message posted on social media.
The Spanish politician added that he was moved to receive an award previously given to Cuban figures whom he said he admires and expressed his hope that, in the future, the foundation's activities could be held in Cuba.
From journalist to member of European Parliament
Since 2019, he has been a member of European Parliament for Spanish right-wing party Vox. He currently serves as one of the vice-chairs of the Patriots for Europe group and is a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Delegation to the E.U.-Chile Joint Parliamentary Committee, and the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly, according to his official profile on the European Parliament's website.
During the previous European legislative term, he also served as vice president of the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly and as a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
The Emilia Bernal Award seeks to recognize the contributions of Hispanic figures with distinguished careers in the cultural, literary and public spheres.