Bears beat Panthers in the highest-scoring game of NFL opening week

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de septiembre, 2026

The Chicago Bears crushed the Carolina Panthers 59-37 on Sunday in the highest-scoring game of the NFL's opening week (NFL).

Quarterback Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more in the Bears' wild victory, which became the 12th highest-scoring game in NFL history and a record for Week 1.

Chicago's explosive offense scored two touchdowns in each quarter, pulling away in the second half. D'Andre Swift ran for three touchdowns, but still insisted his team should have won by a wider margin.

In other games, Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, earned his first road win over the Houston Texans. The league's reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) had suffered four straight losses in his previous games in Houston.

But this Sunday, the quarterback kicked off his 2026 season with a masterful performance: he threw for 334 yards and two touchdown passes, and ran for two more touchdowns.

The Lions, in overtime

Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions edged out New Orleans 31-30 in a thrilling overtime game.

Jared Goff threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in overtime, but New Orleans responded when Tyler Shough connected with Noah Fant on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

The Saints declined the extra point to tie the game and went for the two-point conversion. But Shough—who had thrown for an impressive 410 yards, including three touchdowns—couldn't find his receiver, and the Lions pulled out the victory.