Trump takes war against Iranian regime to UN: His administration seeks to resume nuclear inspections in Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de septiembre, 2026

The media outlet Bloomberg revealed Monday that the administration of President Donald Trump plans to intensify diplomatic pressure on Iran at the United Nations, to the point where the White House is expected to push for a resolution urging Iran to address its noncompliance on nuclear issues and allow international inspectors to return to its nuclear facilities. Bloomberg also noted that the European members of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have already informed Washington that they support its proposal.

According to a draft verified by the news outlet, the measure will be officially presented in a couple of days, and it will call on the Iranian regime to "urgently remedy its noncompliance" and restore access for nuclear inspections. Similarly, in the draft, the Trump administration also seeks to bring the matter before the UN Security Council due to the restrictions imposed by Tehran on the IAEA's monitoring activities.

The media outlet's revelation comes amid a conflict between Washington and Tehran that has not only lasted seven months but also shows no signs of ending soon. Worse still, the armed conflict has been causing numerous economic hardships both in the United States and in many other parts of the world, with numerous experts asserting that the situation could worsen as time goes on and the conflict continues without an end in sight.

According to CBS News, data from the American Auto Association (AAA) revealed on Monday that regular gasoline reached $4.14 per gallon on the eve of the holiday and rose to $4.15 on Monday itself, easily surpassing the previous record for this time of year, set at $3.82 in 2012. Likewise, diesel hit an all-time high of $5.85 per gallon on Friday and climbed another five cents by Monday, directly impacting freight transportation logistics.