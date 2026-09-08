Analyst Jorge Bonilla reveals on Voz News the media bias against Trump: More than 93% of the coverage is negative

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de septiembre, 2026

Media Research Center (MRC) news analyst Jorge Bonilla on Monday questioned the coverage that traditional media outlets have given President Donald Trump and stated that the negative treatment of the president has had a direct impact on the public's perception of his administration. During an interview with Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, Bonilla maintained that "coverage of President Trump has also been historically negative — more than 93% negative in all coverage of Trump."

Bonilla noted that this trend encompasses virtually every aspect related to the president, from his statements to the implementation of his policies. "Everything he says, how he says it, the public policies he implements and how the implementation of those public policies is covered," explained the analyst, who considered this situation to be "an aggravating factor in the public perception of President Trump." According to Bonilla, although there is a natural decline in popularity during any president's term, Trump's case is particularly significant due to the level of negativity in media coverage.

During the interview, Bonilla also compared media coverage of the economy during the Biden and Trump administrations. According to the analyst, the media were "more accommodating, more tolerant and more lenient toward President Joe Biden" during periods of high inflation. He asserted that the media "excused him" and "promoted virtually every narrative coming out of the Biden White House," whereas he currently observes a completely different treatment of Trump. "With President Trump, we see the exact opposite: 95% negative coverage, attacking him on everything, blaming him for gas prices," Bonilla stated.

The MRC analyst also criticized the language used by the media to describe Republicans and Democrats. He asserted that the press allows conservatives to be labeled "far-right," while adopting a much more defensive stance when discussing socialism or Islamism. "They allow it, they tolerate it, but on the other hand, when it comes to jihadists, when it comes to Islamic theologies, doctrines, or policies, or when it comes to the rise of socialism—that's when the press acts as the Democrats' Praetorian Guard," he said.

Finally, Bonilla argued that media bias also contributes to concealing certain episodes of political violence. "The worst bias that exists in the media is bias by omission," he stated, arguing that certain acts of violence committed by left-wing extremists receive little coverage compared to incidents involving right-wing groups. In this regard, Bonilla questioned the coverage of the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and stated that some media outlets have even presented "a narrative of justification" surrounding the crime.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.