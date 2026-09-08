Tragedy in Nevada desert: Deaths of two attendees within 24 hours cast shadow over final days of Burning Man

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 7 de septiembre, 2026

The Burning Man festival, held in the arid Nevada desert, recorded the deaths of two men within a span of approximately 24 hours, as confirmed by the event's organizers.

One of the deceased was identified as Craigh Mann, 60, whose body was found lifeless by his campmates on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 5.

A day earlier, another participant in his 50s died after suffering a medical emergency within the temporary Black Rock City site.

Medical emergencies and discoveries at the campsites

The Burning Man Project issued an official statement following the discovery of the second attendee at his camp around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

"The Burning Man Project is saddened to report that a second Black Rock City participant, Craig Mann, a 60-year-old man, was found deceased by his campmates," event officials stated, expressing their condolences to his loved ones.

Regarding the first death reported on Friday night, emergency response teams performed life-saving procedures before transporting the attendee to the on-site emergency medical care center.

After his death was confirmed at the medical facility, the organization declined to specify the nature of the emergency, keeping his identity confidential pending notification of his family.

A massive gathering marked by extreme conditions

The event, which began on Aug, 30 and concludes this Monday, brings together some 80,000 participants each year, popularly known as "burners." The gathering in the temporary city of Black Rock City traditionally culminates with the burning of a giant wooden effigy.

Although the organizers maintain that the safety and well-being of the community are their top priority offering 24-hour technical and medical assistance — the extreme environmental conditions of the desert pose severe risks.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office did not immediately comment in response to requests for information regarding the ongoing investigations.