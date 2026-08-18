Trump and Carney hold talks as new US tariffs on Canada loom
Last month, the U.S. president signed orders imposing tariffs as high as 50%, and the White House cited "discriminatory treatment" by Canada against U.S. alcohol, automotive, and dairy products.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held urgent talks with President Donald Trump, as confirmed by Ottawa on Tuesday, in an effort to avert new U.S. tariffs on Canadian products as the midnight deadline approaches.
Last month, Trump signed orders imposing high tariffs of 50%, and the White House cited "discriminatory treatment" by Canada against U.S. alcohol, automobile, and dairy products.
The tariffs will take effect on Wednesday and will affect products such as wine, hockey sticks, and cement.
Efforts to avoid the tariffs are continuing until the very last moment.
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With tariffs set to come into effect Wednesday, Canada scrambles to negotiate: report
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Carney spoke with Trump by phone on Monday afternoon about the trade negotiations, according to a spokesperson for the Canadian leader who spoke to AFP.
On Monday, Carney stated that talks to prevent the imposition of these tariffs were in an "intense and delicate" phase.
Overall, the tariffs Trump plans to impose affect about 5.5% of Canada's exports to the United States, worth approximately $20 billion, according to estimates by Oxford Economics.
The negotiations
According to Canadian media reports, Ottawa has reportedly offered concessions, such as pressuring the provinces to resume sales of U.S. alcohol and wine. However, it is still unclear whether an agreement will be reached soon.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not respond to questions on the matter.