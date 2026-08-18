Violent crime in 2025 saw the largest drop in 90 years, new FBI data shows
The murder rate in 2025 was 4.1 per 100,000 people, which is tied with 19955 and 1956 for the lowest all-time murder rate in U.S. history.
Violent crime in the US dropped 9.3% in 2025 from 2024. This was the largest drop since FBI estimations began in 1936.
Murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses decreased an estimated 18.1%, according to the new data. This puts the 2025 murder rate at 4.1 per 100,000 people, which is tied with 19955 and 1956 for the lowest all-time murder rate in U.S. history.
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The preliminary figures show that rape offenses decreased by 7.6% last year, and aggravated assaults fell by 7.2%. Robbery offenses were down 18.5%.
The decline in crime was unusually broad, reaching every population group in the FBI's violent-crime data — from the largest cities to small cities, suburbs and rural counties, according to Axios.