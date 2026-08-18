Violent crime in 2025 saw the largest drop in 90 years, new FBI data shows

Violent crime in the US dropped 9.3% in 2025 from 2024. This was the largest drop since FBI estimations began in 1936.

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses decreased an estimated 18.1%, according to the new data. This puts the 2025 murder rate at 4.1 per 100,000 people, which is tied with 19955 and 1956 for the lowest all-time murder rate in U.S. history.

The preliminary figures show that rape offenses decreased by 7.6% last year, and aggravated assaults fell by 7.2%. Robbery offenses were down 18.5%.

The decline in crime was unusually broad, reaching every population group in the FBI's violent-crime data — from the largest cities to small cities, suburbs and rural counties, according to Axios.

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