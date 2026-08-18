Published by Kevin Killough 18 de agosto, 2026

Democrats in Congress are planning to introduce another war powers resolution in hopes of reigning in President Donald Trump after he threatened Monday to bomb Oman.

Calling the president's threat to "bomb the s--t" out of Oman "deranged," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced in a statement Monday that he will introduce an Oman war powers resolution when the Senate returns to session next month,

Kaine pointed to the "strong diplomatic relationship" the U.S. has with Oman and argued that Trump's threats are beneficial to America's advisories like China and Russia. He said he hopes that some Republicans will join him in his effort to "check this blindly stumbling power-drunk President."

The resolutions are largely symbolic, but Democrats have repeatedly filed the measures as a means to protest Trump's actions with the war in Iran.

In a statement to Axios, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly argued that concerns about Iran's nuclear program have been talked about for decades, but "only President Trump, however, has possessed the courage to take this national security threat head-on."

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