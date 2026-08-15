Court lifts block on ending TPS for thousands of Somalis, paving the way for deportations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump secured a significant legal victory on immigration matters this Friday. A federal judge in Boston lifted the injunction that had prevented his administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali nationals, which could expose thousands of people to deportation.

The judge's ruling and the SCOTUS precedent

Federal Judge Allison Burroughs, appointed by Barack Obama, lifted the preliminary injunction that had temporarily blocked the termination of TPS for Somali nationals. The decision allows the Trump administration to move forward with the withdrawal of those protections.

Burroughs relied on the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling in Mullin v. Doe, which limits the courts' ability to review decisions by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding the termination of TPS. However, the ruling does not eliminate all judicial review: potential constitutional violations, such as discrimination or lack of due process, can still be examined.

What this means for those affected

The Trump administration announced in January its intention to end TPS for Somalia, arguing that conditions in the country had improved sufficiently to withdraw humanitarian protection. Sources at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) told Fox News Digital that there are currently 2,471 Somalis with TPS in the country and another 1,383 with pending applications.

With the suspension lifted, DHS can move forward with terminating the program. Those who do not have another legal basis to remain in the U.S. could be subject to deportation proceedings.