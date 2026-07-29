Both Netanyahu and Zelensky say meetings with Trump were 'Excellent'

Published by Just The News / arah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square 29 de julio, 2026

(The Center Square) - President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in back-to-back meetings at the White House Tuesday.

While the president has been mum about the meetings, both leaders described them as productive.

The two leaders who were in Washington, D.C., to attend the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral were invited by the president to meet, as the two countries are engaged in a conflict.

Zelensky arrived first, meeting with Trump for approximately an hour, during which the two leaders discussed the latest on the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the president renewed his support for Ukraine as the war rages on.

Following the meeting, Zelensky shared on social media the highlights of his discussion with Trump.

“The president and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help. We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support,” Zelensky posted on X.

Netanyahu arrived at the White House minutes after Zelenskyy departed, with the meeting with Trump lasting approximately an hour and a half.

Netanyahu described the meeting as “excellent,” with Iran appearing to take center stage during the discussions.

“I just finished an excellent meeting with President Trump. And when I say excellent, I mean it. A conversation of full partnership, mutual support, and shared understanding on the common goal, ensuring Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, along with other objectives,” the prime minister told reporters.

At Graham's funeral, Netanyahu and Zelenskyy, seated just feet apart, were seen in conversation. It’s unclear what the two leaders were discussing.

Israel’s greatest adversary, Iran, and Ukraine’s greatest adversary, Russia, are seen as allies, with multiple reports indicating Russia may be supplying Iran with technical support. Trump warned Russia not to aid Iran last week.

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