Nothing could stop him: Emanuel Gutiérrez recalls on Voz News the tough journey he took before fulfilling his dream of interviewing stars like Messi

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de julio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan journalist Emanuel Gutiérrez, who throughout this World Cup has earned the admiration of friends and strangers alike—not only for his skill and professionalism, but also for being a true inspiration by fulfilling his dream of covering an event of such magnitude despite his cerebral palsy.

"I always had the dream of covering a World Cup and interviewing the big stars, but I saw it as a distant and remote dream. […] I felt very grateful to Jude Bellingham for his message to the Venezuelan people. For European soccer players, it's normal not to stop in the mixed zone. However, he decided to break with protocol, and as soon as he heard the name 'Venezuela,' he stopped without hesitation and spoke in Spanish so that everyone in the country could understand him. […] I had the opportunity to interview Messi twice; all I can say about him is that he's very approachable and down-to-earth—he's just as great off the field as he is with the ball at his feet," said Gutiérrez.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.