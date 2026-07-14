Delcy Rodríguez Promotes Her Aide in Washington: Félix Plasencia, Involved in the "Delcygate" Scandal, Is Appointed as the New Foreign Minister

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de julio, 2026

Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez, appointed Félix Plasencia on Monday as the new foreign minister of her dictatorship, a decision that has proven highly controversial given that he is a figure implicated in several scandals. The leader made the announcement via Telegram, where she stated that she had decided to merge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Trade, and that the new ministry would be headed by Plasencia. "I announce to the country that I have decided to merge the Ministries of the People's Power for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, which will together form the new Ministry of the People's Power for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade," Rodríguez posted, adding that Plasencia has "extensive experience in diplomacy and will be tasked with directing Venezuelan foreign policy."

With this decision, the Chavista leader replaces Yvan Gil, who will now serve as the new Minister of Science and Technology. Similarly, Rodríguez's move sidelines Johán Álvarez, who since last March had been in charge of the Foreign Trade portfolio of the Chavista regime, which was decapitated on January 3, after the United States captured dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, leaving Rodríguez in temporary charge prior to the transition to democracy.

Role During the Maduro Era and "Delcygate"

Thus, Plasencia returns to lead Venezuelan foreign policy, having previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs during the Maduro regime from August 2021 to May 2022, when he was replaced by Carlos Faría. Before taking over the Foreign Ministry again, Plasencia served as Venezuela's diplomatic representative in the United States, amid the process of rapprochement between Caracas and Washington following the ouster of the socialist dictator. This position was driven not only by the need to have a representative in the United States to establish relations with the administration of President Donald Trump, but also to the fact that Plasencia is known for being one of Rodríguez's trusted aides and one of the leading figures in the small entourage that has been accompanying her in recent years.

Far from being a stranger to international scandals, the truth is that Plasencia is one of the best-known figures of Chavismo outside Venezuela, having been involved in the infamous "Delcygate"—the political and diplomatic scandal that occurred in Spain in 2020, when Rodríguez—who was vice president at the time—landed at Madrid's airport to meet with members of Spanish President Pedro Sánchez's government, despite the fact that this was an illegal act since she was barred from entering the European Union.

Plasencia, who at the time held the position of Minister of Tourism, was one of the passengers traveling with her, along with Yussef Abou Nassif, Rodríguez's then-partner; Chavista businessman and current president of the Soccer Federation, Jorge Jiménez; and officials Alejandra Bastidas and Kenny Díaz Rosario.