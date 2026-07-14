Lindsey Graham's younger sister to serve as interim replacement in Senate following last-minute deal with Trump

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 13 de julio, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham's succession has been determined by an emotional family element and a swift strategic agreement among the Republican Party's top leadership.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster officially announced on Monday the appointment of Darline Graham Nordone, the late senator's younger sister and close confidante, to fill the vacancy in the U.S. Senate for the remainder of the term.

According to a report published by Politico, the appointment was finalized within 36 hours of Graham's death. "It is an honor for me to ask his younger sister, Darline Graham, to finish his work for him now," Governor McMaster formally stated after recalling the legislator's career.

The move received immediate support from President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who praised the appointment as a fitting tribute to the memory of the conservative politician.

A bond forged through adversity and White House support

The connection between Darline and the late senator goes beyond the strictly familial. Following the early death of their parents during his childhood, Graham took on the responsibility of raising his younger sister.

Over the years, Darline became a cornerstone of his political career, regularly accompanying him on the campaign trail, including the launch of his presidential bid in the summer of 2015.

Professionally, Darline has experience in public administration through her leadership of the state Commission for the Blind, which has enabled her to maintain a smooth dialogue with the state legislature and the governor's office.

After accepting the offer, Darline appeared alongside McMaster at a press conference where she reaffirmed her alignment with the majority bloc in Congress.

"It is a great privilege to be able to carry on part of his important work, and I promise to work hard over the coming months to support the president and carry forward my brother's efforts on behalf of the citizens of South Carolina and the United States," she stated, adding that the resolution is something that "Lindsey would have wanted."

The internal race for the nomination in the conservative stronghold is underway

Nordone's appointment to Capitol Hill is initially being considered as a transitional legislator. On Truth Social, President Trump described the appointment as a "fabulous tribute."

However, the confirmation of this interim appointment has set the political wheels in motion in a deeply conservative state where seats in the U.S. Senate rarely go vacant, setting the date for the primary election for August 11.

Political operatives in Columbia and Washington are already mulling over the names of prominent figures within the GOP to run for the full six-year term. Among the most talked-about candidates is Congressman Russell Fry, who is valued for his strong ties to the Trump administration.

Likewise, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette is seen as a natural contender due to her extensive knowledge of state affairs. At the same time, federal representatives Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman have sent clear signals about their intention to run, setting the stage for a highly competitive primary race in which Trump's public endorsement will once again be the deciding factor.