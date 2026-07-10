A New Lease on Life for Planned Parenthood: The moratorium on federal funding for the abortion giant ends, and GOP divisions ahead of the midterms make it difficult to cut off Medicaid funding again

Published by Israel Duro 10 de julio, 2026

Planned Parenthood will get a second chance. The one-year moratorium that prevented the abortion giant from receiving federal funding—included in the Big Beautiful Bill came to an end without achieving its original goal, largely thanks to the hundreds of millions disbursed by Democratic states.

Much to the chagrin of pro-life movements, it seems unlikely that a similar initiative will emerge in the short term, with Republicans in the midst of campaigning for the midterm elections and fearing for their chances of retaining their seats following the results of the last election.

In fact, an issue as multifaceted as abortion and restricting Planned Parenthood’s access to Medicaid funds for medical services not directly related to pregnancy termination is precisely the card the Democrats are trying to play.

The SBA will invest $160 million in pro-life candidates in 2026 and 2028

This is not deterring pro-life advocates, who are often contributing tens of millions of dollars to support candidates who defend the unborn. Thus, the organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America called on conservatives to make an extra effort to maintain their support.

Speaking to The Hill, Kelsey Pritchard, the organization’s director of communications, stated:

"SBA is doing our part by investing $160 million in 2026 and 2028 for Republican pro-life candidates, now Republicans must do their part in doing everything they can to once again defund Big Abortion. It is the default expectation of the pro-life movement for Congress to renew the defunding of Planned Parenthood and abortion businesses, and the politically smart thing for Republicans who must energize the base to win in November.”

"A moral failure" and an "F" on the "pro-life generation’s report card"

For Lili Rose, of Live Action, the fact that conservative lawmakers have allowed Planned Parenthood to regain access to federal funding is “a moral failure,” and she urged Trump to take action: “President Trump and Congress must act as fast as possible to restore and extend the defunding of Planned Parenthood and every organization that commits abortion.”

For its part, Students for Life gave all lawmakers an “F” on its “pro-life generation report card” and demanded that they “get to work” to earn a passing grade.

In a statement, Kristan Hawkins, president of the organization, said: “Ultimately, pro-life voters want healthcare funds to be invested in those who intend for their patients to survive with their lives and fertility intact,” she added

In addition, Students for Life Action recently organized a picket line outside the Republican National Committee headquarters, urging Republicans not to abandon anti-abortion voters and to recommit to defunding Planned Parenthood.