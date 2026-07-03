Appeals court rules in favor of Trump admin on issue of removing signs at National Park sites

Published by Just The News 3 de julio, 2026

Afederal appeals court on Thursday reversed a lower court’s order that required the National Park Service (NPS) to restore exhibits and signs that had been removed by the Trump administration.

The lower court ruling would have restored the signs and exhibits that the Trump administration had ordered removed because it viewed them as having disparaged Americans, according to The Hill.

But the judges of the First Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Trump administration “made a strong showing that the harms that the district court relied on” had not met the standards for an injunction. They also found that the groups suing the government “cannot show that a stay of the district court’s order…would cause them substantial injury.”

The order by the Trump administration was for the NPS to review all public-facing content not only for messaging that disparages Americans, but also for messages that “emphasizes matters unrelated to the beauty, abundance, or grandeur” of natural features, according to the outlet.

The order led to dozens of signs and exhibits being removed from the National Mall.

A group called Democracy Forward, which is representing groups that sued the NPS, said it was disappointed, but argued that this was only a procedural setback.

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