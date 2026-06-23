Journalist Luis Carlos Vélez: 'De la Espriella won because Cuba has been defeated and Chavismo is being held in check by Trump'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 22 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Colombian journalist Luis Carlos Vélez about the historic victory of right-wing candidate Abelardo de la Espriella over socialist Iván Cepeda in the runoff of Colombia's presidential election.

“Colombia has just dodged a bullet that was aimed straight at the heart of Colombian democracy. The country would have gone down the same path of destruction that Venezuela did. […] Colombia is spared because the Venezuelan regime is hamstrung. In Colombia, the institutional framework of democracy prevails because Cuba has been defeated. If the same amount of money that flowed into the last election had come in this time, the story we’d be telling would be different, because this government did everything possible to stay in power, but it wasn’t enough,” said Vélez.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.