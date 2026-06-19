Albania: 27 people charged with disturbing the peace for protesting against Ivanka Trump's resort

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de junio, 2026

The hotel project promoted by Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, in Albania resulted in charges against 27 people for crimes related to public disorder during the protests that have been taking place since late May.

According to Albanian authorities, the defendants face charges for “actions that undermine public order and security,” as reported by AFP.

During the protests—with more scheduled for the coming days—there were altercations and clashes between protesters and police, resulting in the arrest of dozens of people.

Previously, charges were filed against another 35 people linked to the protests.

The project involving the daughter of President Donald Trump and her husband involves the construction of a luxury hotel complex on a beach in the coastal area of Zvernec, located about 62 miles from the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Allegedly, the site chosen by Trump and Kushner is a nature reserve.

During the protests, demonstrators took the opportunity to call for the resignation of Albania’s prime minister, Edi Rama, for allegedly being an accomplice to the couple and helping them carry out their project.