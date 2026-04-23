Who will be the Democratic presidential nominee? Ocasio-Cortez keeps gaining ground

23 de abril, 2026

Polls continue to place Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom as the frontrunners for the Democratic presidential race. However, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to consolidate and show that more radical ideas have a strong presence among Democratic voters. Another striking thing about the recent polls is that Democratic voters seem to view former Vice President Harris and Governor Newsom as moderate figures.

According to the most recent Echelon Insights poll, Harris has 22% of the voting intention, followed closely by Newsom at 21%. Next are Pete Buttigieg, with 12%, and Ocasio-Cortez, with 10%.

Although Harris and Newsom trail Ocasio-Cortez by about 10 points, the New York congresswoman has a much shorter political history and is significantly younger than those two Democratic Party leaders. Moreover, in the wake of the Mamdani phenomenon, which humiliated the Democratic establishment in New York, for some, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's energy and combativeness could give her an edge over old political wolves, either for a presidential bid or to lead the party.

A spring 2026 Yale Youth Poll shows that while AOC does not lead the overall Democratic electorate, she does lead among voters under 34. Among voters further to the left, Ocasio-Cortez also beats the other candidates, according to a national poll conducted by the Manhattan Institute.

In addition, according to that Manhattan Institute report, moderates lean toward Kamala Harris with a 24% preference, and Gavin Newsom with 21%; another striking issue. It appears that the average Democratic voter views these two leaders, who espouse radical ideologies on issues such as gender change and other cultural issues, as moderates.

The Echelon Insights survey also shows that 42% believe the Democratic party should move toward the political center, compared to 24% who prefer a shift more to the left. Meanwhile, 18% think the current position is adequate, suggesting a tilt toward moderation, but that may be relative. What is moderate for the 42% calling for a shift to the center? These numbers alone do not show moderation in an objective sense, especially when "moderates" see Harris as their choice.

When asked about issues that might better explain what policies Democratic voters want, the picture is troubling, indicating that Democratic voters are adopting more left-leaning, confrontational positions. 68% of Democrats identify with the concept of "democratic socialism," defined in the survey as a system in which the government guarantees basic necessities. In addition, an overwhelming majority, 86% of respondents, believe the Democratic Party should take a more combative stance than it does now, including 62% who specifically favor a much more confrontational approach.

With two years to go before the election, there is still ample room for the polls to change, but for now, it appears the Democratic Party is moving toward more socialist and confrontational stances, while one of its youngest and most extreme leaders ranks fourth in the polls. Moreover, the candidates leading among moderate voters are still far removed from what was the traditional, rational Democratic party.