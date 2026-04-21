Trump extends ceasefire with Iran amid internal divisions in Tehran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran. With one day to go before the deadline for the end of the 15-day pause negotiated between Washington, D.C. and Tehran with the help of Pakistan, the president argued that there is a deep internal rift in Iran's leadership. Therefore, he assured that the ceasefire will be extended until their leaders can present a unified proposal and conclude negotiations, "whatever the outcome."

The president broke the news on his Truth Social account, where he remarked that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in place for the duration of the process. He further noted the importance of Pakistan in extending the ceasefire.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," the president stated.

"I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he added.

The news comes just days after the president accused Iran of attacking several European ships in Hormuz and the United States seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship attempting to bypass the blockade.

The ceasefire in place between the United States and Iran was set to expire on the evening of Wednesday, April 22. President Trump had again threatened Tehran if they did not reach an agreement before the end of the ceasefire: "We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY."