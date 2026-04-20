Published by Carlos Dominguez 20 de abril, 2026

The House Ethics Committee, composed of five Republicans and five Democrats and operating on a bipartisan basis, issued a statement Monday reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a congressional work environment free of sexual harassment, discrimination and inappropriate conduct, and highlighting its record of investigations and public transparency in these cases.

The document, signed by Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-Mich.) and Ranking Member Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.), along with the other bipartisan members, emphasizes that "There should be zero tolerance for sexual misconduct, harassment, or discrimination in the halls of Congress, or in any employment setting."

Track record of investigations and transparency

The committee recalled that it has a long history of investigating allegations of sexual harassment against House members, ranging from conduct that could constitute criminal offenses to violations of the rules of official conduct. Since its creation in 1967, it examined more than a dozen cases in its first 40 years and, since 2017, has launched 20 investigations related to allegations of sexual harassment by members.

"The Committee has always made public its findings whenever allegations of sexual misconduct were substantiated," the statement said. The committee applies a higher standard than mere compliance with criminal or civil laws: even conduct that does not meet the legal threshold can violate the House Code of Official Conduct.

The first case recorded in the committee's files occurred 50 years ago with Rep. Wayne L. Hays, who resigned before the investigation was concluded. In several cases throughout history, the committee lost jurisdiction due to resignations or withdrawals of those involved.

Complaint mechanisms and reforms

The committee clarified that it does not handle civil claims or engage in settlements or awards for sexual harassment. Those claims are handled through the Office of Congressional Worker Rights (OCWR), and the Office of Employee Advocacy (OEA) can assist House staff.

In 2018, the committee pushed for passage of the CAA Reform Act, which mandates automatic referral of any reimbursement of sexual harassment awards paid with U.S. Treasury funds, and requires disclosure. Since then, no such cases have been reported to the committee.

Anyone, whether a House employee or not, who has been a victim or has knowledge of sexual harassment by a House member or staff, may file a complaint directly on the committee's website. The release urges victims and witnesses to use these reporting avenues.