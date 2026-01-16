Trump announces a "Board of Peace" to oversee Gaza and expresses support for a "Palestinian Technocratic Government"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Thursday the official formation of the "Peace Board" to oversee Gaza, months after both the Israeli government and Palestinian terror group Hamas reached a ceasefire after two years of conflict following brutal attacks committed by the jihadist organization on Jewish soil on October 7, 2023. "It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place," Trump posted on Truth Social, to nearly two hours later report that "we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan," quoting Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board’s High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition", wrote Trump, who stated that, with the support of both his administration and Catar, Turkey and Egypt, a "COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel."

Similarly, the Republican leader mentioned in his announcement that the Palestinian terrorist group should comply as soon as possible with its parts of the agreement, which include absolute demilitarization. "Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization. As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way. The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump wrote.