Trump announces a "Board of Peace" to oversee Gaza and expresses support for a "Palestinian Technocratic Government"
The announcement comes months after both the Government of Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas reached a ceasefire after two years of conflict.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday the official formation of the "Peace Board" to oversee Gaza, months after both the Israeli government and Palestinian terror group Hamas reached a ceasefire after two years of conflict following brutal attacks committed by the jihadist organization on Jewish soil on October 7, 2023. "It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place," Trump posted on Truth Social, to nearly two hours later report that "we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan," quoting Special Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff.
">
As Steve Witkoff announced, we have OFFICIALLY entered the next phase of Gaza’s 20-Point Peace Plan! Since the Ceasefire, my team has helped deliver RECORD LEVELS of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza, reaching Civilians at HISTORIC speed and scale. Even the United Nations has acknowledged… pic.twitter.com/y2FZZ1aXBp— Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) January 16, 2026
"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board’s High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition", wrote Trump, who stated that, with the support of both his administration and Catar, Turkey and Egypt, a "COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of ALL weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel."
JNS
‘My paradise had turned into hell:’ ex-Gaza hostage releases memoir
JNS (Jewish News Syndicate)
Similarly, the Republican leader mentioned in his announcement that the Palestinian terrorist group should comply as soon as possible with its parts of the agreement, which include absolute demilitarization. "Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization. As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way. The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump wrote.
Witkoff had announced Phase 2 of the peace plan.
"Phase 2 establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel," Witkoff said.
"The United States expects Hamas to fully comply with its obligations, including the immediate return of the last deceased hostage," he said. "Failure to do so will lead to serious consequences."