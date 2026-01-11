Venezuelan forces intimidate Raymond Azar, senior producer of VOZ

Published by Víctor Mendoza 11 de enero, 2026

Raymond Azar, senior producer of VOZ, claimed that security forces of the Venezuelan regime raided a former property of his. The property is located on the island of Margarita in Venezuela.

According to Azar, at least six hooded men arrived at his former residence and interrogated the new, elderly people who live in the property. In that sense, Azar explained that the agents of the regime were asking questions for more than two hours.

He further claimed they were able to obtain the bank details where the money for the purchase of the property was destined and their address in the United States. Diosdado Cabello, Venezuelan minister of the interior, has mentioned Azar on several occasions in his program "Con el Mazo Dando" for being part of U.S. Senator Rick Scott's team.

"The regime of Delcy Rodríguez and company continue to intimidate or seek to intimidate anyone they consider enemies of the dictatorship," Azar said in a post on social media.

Finally, the senior producer of VOZ pointed out that "the repression in Venezuela has not ended and now is when it will be much worse. The release of political prisoners is being used to divert attention while they go after more people."