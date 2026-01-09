Political violence in Honduras: deputy of president-elect Asfura's party is injured after an attack with explosives in front of Congress

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de enero, 2026

Honduran deputy of the National Party, Gladis Lopez, was injured Thursday afternoon after the explosion of a device that alleged supporters of the Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) threw in the vicinity of the National Congress of Honduras, in the middle of a press conference by several parliamentarians of the right-wing party. The injured congresswoman represents the department of La Paz and is one of the most well-known figures of the Legislative Power in the Central American country.

Preliminary reports determined that the explosive device had been intentionally thrown at the group of congressmen. Likewise, the head of the National Party's bench, Tomás Zambrano, informed that López suffered different serious injuries both in the back and in the head as a result of the explosion, and was immediately attended by medical teams who were at the National Congress. Likewise, the party stated that it strongly rejected the attack and demanded that a thorough and impartial investigation be carried out to determine all the details related to the violent event and prevent this type of episodes from happening again in the future.

Demonstrations by the leftist Libre party gathered around the Congress following a call by the president of the Parliament, Luis Redondo, who called for a review of almost 20,000 voting stations after describing the results of the recent presidential elections as "an electoral coup d'état". Members of the National Party directly accused both Redondo and the general coordinator of Libre, former socialist president Manuel Zelaya, who is the main advisor and husband of outgoing president Xiomara Castro, about whom it is more than well known his links with the extreme regional left having defended not only the regimes of Venezuela or Nicaragua, but also that of Cuba.