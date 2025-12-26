France: Man stabs three people in Paris subway attack

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de diciembre, 2025

French police on Friday arrested a man suspected of stabbing three women in the Paris subway as the capital's New Year's Eve festivities were in full swing. The information was confirmed by prosecutors who spoke to AFP.

The three victims were stabbed at three different locations along line 3 of the metro that runs through central Paris, the RATP authority that manages the transport service told AFP.

An AFP reporter at Republique station saw a security team treat a woman who was eounded in the leg and appeared to be in shock.

The attacks occurred between 4:15pm (3:15 GMT) and 4:45pm at the Republique and Arts et Métiers stations, both near the Marais district, and at the Opera station, the RATP said.

"The victims were quickly taken care of by emergency services," it said.

Police used surveillance camera images and mobile tracking tools to locate the suspected attacker in the Val d'Oise region, north of Paris, prosecutors said.

"Activating the gelocation of his mobile phone led to his arrest late afternoon in Val d'Oise," they said.

"The police are on site. Back-up security teams have been deployed to reinforce safety on the line," they added.

European capitals are particularly vigilant during the end-of-year period for any violent incidents, given recent attacks and plots against festive or religious gatherings.