Two killed in terror attacks in northern Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de diciembre, 2025

Two people were killed and two wounded in a series of terror attacks involving ramming and stabbing in northern Israel on Friday.

According to Magen David Adom, a report was received at 12:31 p.m. at the MDA 101 call center in the Gilboa region about an injured woman on Route 71 near Kibbutz Ein Harod.

The woman, 19, had been run over and then stabbed. She was later pronounced dead at HaEmek Medical Center in Afula and identified as Aviv Maor from Ein Harod.

Shortly before, a man aged 68, identified later as Shimshon Mordechai, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Beit She’an in what police called a terrorist attack. A 16-year-old boy was attacked in a separate ramming incident in the city and was reported to have light injuries. A 37-year-old man was later wounded when the terrorist got out of his car and hit him with a rock outside Afula.

The single assailant in all four attacks—identified as a 37-year-old Palestinian man from Qabatiya, near Jenin—fled in his employer’s car after the attack on Route 71 toward Kibbutz Tel Yosef and was later shot and killed at the entrance to the city of Afula, police said. He had been working illegally in Israel, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement expressing condolences to the families of the two victims, a speedy recovery to the wounded and support for “the heroic citizen who neutralized the terrorist.”

“While there have been many successful counter-terrorism operations over the past year, we unfortunately experience murderous attacks from time to time,” he said. “The Government of Israel will continue to act to thwart anyone who seeks to harm its citizens.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to act forcefully against the village from which the murderous terrorist emerged.

“Every terrorist must be located and neutralized, and terrorist infrastructure in the village must be struck,” Katz said. “Anyone who assists terrorism or provides sponsorship or backing for terrorism will pay the full price.”

He added, “My heart is with the bereaved families at this most difficult hour. I send my deepest condolences and strengthen them in the face of this unimaginable loss. I wish to commend the security forces who acted swiftly, resolutely and professionally, and who neutralized the terrorist.”

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the ramming-stabbing attack near Ein Harod, Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi called it a “very serious incident” and thanked the security officer who killed the assailant.

“The incident is over. The terrorist was neutralized. We are continuing to investigate the facts together with the Shin Bet and other security officials,” Levi said.

Following the attacks, Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to Noam Jumaa, mayor of Beit She’an, and Danny Atar, head of the Gilboa Regional Council, asking them “to convey words of strength, support and condolences to the residents of the area from the entire people of Israel in the face of this difficult event.”

“I wish to express my deep shock at the horrific killing spree and the combined terrorist attack in northern Israel carried out by a despicable terrorist,” Herzog said. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those murdered, and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

He continued, “Israel is committed to reinforcing and strengthening this challenging border and, of course, to bolstering the security response in the area for the full safety of the residents. I thank the security officer who neutralized the terrorist for his alertness and decisive action.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar tweeted on Friday, “I share in the deep pain and mourning of the families and send wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded.

“The Palestinian Authority is deceiving the international community while continuing to pay salaries to terrorists and their families, and encouraging terror,” he wrote. “Terror will not win. We’ll continue to strengthen our hold on our land.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Afula and Beit She’an after the attacks, urging Israeli citizens to carry weapons and join readiness training classes. “Security forces and armed civilians stop attacks,” he said. “We’ve eased gun laws. Arm yourselves!”

Ben-Gvir called for advancing the death-penalty bill for terrorists.

He stated that “terrorists don’t come to die; they come to live in prison. That must end.”

