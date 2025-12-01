Hong King fire: at least 151 dead and thirteen arrested

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de diciembre, 2025

Police in Hong Kong said Monday they had so far detained 13 people in connection with the giant fire at a residential complex that left at least 151 people dead.

Chan Tung, Hong Kong police security chief, told reporters that his officers "immediately opened an in-depth investigation for manslaughter," leading to the arrest of 13 people.

Among them are 12 men and one woman, ranging in age from 40 to 77 years old.

Authorities also indicated that some of the protective netting used in the renovation work on the residential complex did not meet fire standards.

"Police collected samples from 20 different points in the Wang Fuk complex over the past two days," explained a Hong Kong government official, Eric Chan.