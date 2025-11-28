"He and I are extremely good friends": Trump backs Prime Minister Takaichi amid rising tensions between Japan and China

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de noviembre, 2025

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday she has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump, amid a fierce dispute that currently exists between the Japanese nation and the Chinese regime. Speaking to reporters at her office in Tokyo, Takaichi commented that the call was made by the Republican leader, who expressed his friendship to her after speaking with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping. "President Trump told me that he and I are extremely good friends and that I can call him whenever I want," the Japanese leader said.

Shortly after Takaichi's words, Trump confirmed the calls made to both Japan's prime minister and the Chinese leader, about whom he explained that he is also linked by a good relationship. "I had a great talk. I have a very good relationship with her. I also had a very good talk with President Xi of China. And I think that part of the world is doing fine. I think we will be pleasantly surprised by the actions of President Xi. I have a good relationship — great relationship — with him. I like him. He likes me. With Japan, likewise. I just came back from Japan, and we have a great relationship, the new prime minister and myself. She’s very smart, she’s very strong, and she’s going to be a great leader," Trump said.

The Japanese leader, who is a hard-line conservative and the first woman in the country's history to hold the post, ggenerated strong controversy in East Asia after suggesting earlier this month that an attack by the Chinese regime on Taiwanrepresents a delicate situation for Japanand could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for his country, which would require a military response. Takaichi's statements represented a sharp break with the Japanese government's policy of strategic ambiguity over the past few decades regarding Taiwan, which is an autonomous island that China considers part of its territory and has not ruled out annexing by force.