Israel favors U.S. sale of F-35s to Saudi Arabia, but demands steps toward normalization of relations
An official explained that handing over the planes without obtaining a diplomatic benefit would be "a mistake and counterproductive."
A few days ahead of the scheduled meeting between President Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Israeli officials confirmed that Israel is not opposed to the United States selling F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. However, they stressed that the transfer should be conditional on Saudi Arabia moving toward normalizing its relations with Israel, Axios reported.
The meeting between Trump and MBS at the White House will be dominated by three issues: a possible arms deal including F-35s, negotiations on a security agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and the possibility of Riyadh taking concrete steps toward normalization.
According to Axios, Trump told MBS during a call last month that, following the end of the Gaza war, he expects Saudi Arabia to move toward normalization. On Friday, during an Air Force One flight, the president reiterated that he will discuss that issue with the Saudi leader, adding, "I hope that Saudi Arabia will be going into the Abraham Accords fairly shortly." He also confirmed that he is evaluating a possible arms deal that includes the F-35.
Israel sets a straightforward condition: normalization in exchange for F-35s.
Two Israeli officials noted that Israel communicated its position to Washington. One of the officials explained that handing over the planes without obtaining a diplomatic benefit would be "a mistake and counterproductive." Another stressed that Israel views this weapons system differently from the situation with Turkey, since in the Saudi case the concern is reduced if the sale occurs within a framework of regional cooperation stemming from the Abraham Accords, as occurred with the United Arab Emirates.
Qualitative military advantage and the need for guarantees
During talks related to the Abraham Accords in 2020, Israel agreed to the possibility of the United States supplying F-35s to the United Arab Emirates, subject to specific security conditions. That agreement did not move forward due to subsequent demands by the Biden Administration on the use of the aircraft.