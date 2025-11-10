Iran calls it 'absurd' to be accused of trying to assassinate the Israeli ambassador to Mexico

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de noviembre, 2025

The Iranian Foreign Ministry defined as "absurd" the accusations leveled by the U.S. and Israel of wanting to assassinate Einat Kranz Neiger, Israeli ambassador to Mexico, a few months ago.

"We consider this accusation very ridiculous and absurd," Esmail Baqai, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in statements picked up by AFP.

Baqai added that this accusation is part of an alleged strategy by Washington DC to "destroy Iran's friendly relations with other countries."

Following Washington's accusation on Friday of the assassination attempt, Israel's Foreign Ministry thanked Mexican authorities "for disrupting an Iranian-led terrorist network."

Subsequently, the Iranian Embassy in Mexico defined the accusations as "a big lie."

A U.S. official noted that the Quds Force, an elite unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, initiated the plot in late 2024 and that it was foiled earlier this year.

The alleged plot involved recruiting operatives through the Iranian embassy in Venezuela, a country that maintains a tactical alliance with Tehran.