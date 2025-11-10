Ecuador: a riot in Machala prison leaves at least 31 dead

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de noviembre, 2025

A riot in the prison of Machala, located in the province of El Oro (Ecuador), left a toll of at least 31 victims. Many of them died from asphyxiation.

The incident began around 3:00 AM. According to the National Service of Integral Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), the security forces received a warning about some altercations that were taking place in the prison facilities.

The reason for the riot, according to specified SNAI, was "the reorganization of the prisoners in the new maximum security prison."

Initially, four deaths were reported. Also dozens were injured, among them some members of the security team of the Machala prison. As the hours passed, the number of victims increased.

Upon arrival at the scene, the elite forces of the Ecuadorian police quickly regained control inside the prison. Seven people were arrested and will be prosecuted.

As reported by AFP, explosions and gunfire took place during the riots.