Submarines, fighter jets and bombers: NATO warns of Russian military buildup in the Arctic

Published by Sabrina Martin 5 de noviembre, 2025

NATO warned that the Arctic is becoming a "new frontier" where both Russia and China are increasing their presence. According to the chairman of the alliance's Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, there is "a lot going on" in the region and NATO seeks to maintain international cooperation and security.

The admiral noted that Russia is building new military facilities on the Kola Peninsula and increasing the deployment of submarines, aircraft and bombers in the area. This activity has led NATO to strengthen its surveillance and operations in the Arctic.

Cavo Dragone also noted that China is elevating its presence in the Arctic as Russia's ally. He said Moscow brings its location and military equipment, while Beijing seeks to become a close ally to gain influence in the region.

Seven NATO members - the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden - hold Arctic territory, and the alliance has stepped up maritime operations in the area in recent months to support regional security.

Moscow accuses NATO of practicing a blockade

In parallel, Russia accused NATO of practicing scenarios aimed at blockading the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, located between Lithuania and Poland, during its military exercises in the Baltics. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandr Grushko claimed that the region is being "actively militarized" and that this reduces the chances of dialogue with the alliance.

Earlier, presidential advisor Nikolai Patrushev had accused NATO of rehearsing a seizure of the enclave and blockades in the Baltic and Black Seas, warning of an "immediate and forceful" Russian response to any aggression.

These statements come after reports of airspace violations in Baltic countries and Poland attributed by those governments to Moscow, accusations that Russia rejects, claiming routine flights between regions of the country, including Kaliningrad.

Tensions in Northern Europe and Lithuanian border measures

Lithuania, which borders the Russian enclave, is considering imposing new transit restrictions with Kaliningrad to curb balloons used to smuggle cigarettes from Belarus, following incidents that forced the suspension of operations at local airports. Vilnius had already applied partial restrictions in 2022, following the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which provoked an angry reaction from Moscow.